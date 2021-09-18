Afghan survivors of US drone strike: Sorry ‘is not enough’

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children, on the eve of the U.S. pullout from the country, say that an apology is not enough. U.S. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, called the Aug. 29 strike a “tragic mistake.” But Emal Ahmadi, whose 3-year-old daughter Malika was killed when the Hellfire missile struck his elder brother’s car as he was pulling into the family’s driveway, says this won’t bring back the family he lost. He says he had pleaded the family’s innocence for days, and demanded that Washington investigate the attack and clear their name.