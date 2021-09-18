Mighty Mo Run Day 2: The 10K

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders got up bright and early Saturday morning as the Might Mo Run continued with the 10K race.

Runners checked in at the Siouxland Expo Center before taking off at 7:30.

Proceeds from the run go toward the Helping Athletes Run & Train, or H.A.R.T Foundation. The organization provides running shoes to Siouxland athletes in need.

One runner has a reason close to his heart for competing in Saturday's race.

"My dad had a quadruple bypass surgery over the summer, and it motivated me to take better care of my health. So, signed up for some races, and I've been working hard this summer. So, celebrating today," said Lee Johnson, Runner.

The running continues again Sunday, with the full and half-marathons taking place in the morning.