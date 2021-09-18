More summer like weather expected this weekend before cooler temps set in for our work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Our Saturday brought us clearing skies and more sunshine in Siouxland has temperatures topped out in the low 80s.

This evening, the clear conditions will continue as we cool down to the mid 60s. To pair with the clear conditions it will be a breezy night with winds coming from the southeast between 10-15 mph.

Sunday will bring more summer like weather as our temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 80s with more daytime sunshine and breezy conditions. Winds in the afternoon are expected to pick up between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

More storm chances return to Siouxland Sunday evening, and with it cooler temperatures for our work week.

