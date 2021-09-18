Morningside stampedes past Lancers, Dordt defends its home turf and Northwestern Rolls past Doane.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the First time in program history the Morningside Mustangs faced off against the Mount Marty Lancers. And, the Mustangs ran right past the young program.

The Mustangs picked up a 56-7 victory on Saturday to move to 3-0 while Mount Marty fell to 0-3.

The Mustangs were led by Joe Dolincheck as he threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground Anthony Sims led the way with 158 yards and four touchdowns on the day.

Meanwhile Reid Jurgesmeier had a great day receiving going for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Dordt took on the Concordia Bulldogs at home.

The game started off slow with both teams tied at 7 midway through the second quarter. Dordt would pick up the pace on offense rattling off 20 unanswered points on their way to a 27-7 victory.

The ground game was huge for the Defenders as Josh Bush ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns. While quarterback added 70 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

Defensively Grant Hixson had an interception for Dordt helping preserve their 27-7 Victory.

The Northwestern Red Raiders hosted the Doane Tigers.

The second ranked Red Raiders proved that they deserve that number two ranking by demolishing Doane 38-0.

Offensively Northwestern was led by Blake Fryar who threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground the Red Raiders were led by Konnor McQuillan and his 102 yards.

Cade Moser had a great day receiving going for 142 yards and four touchdowns helping the Red Raiders to their victory.

Morningside takes on Midland for homecoming next week. Dordt will travel to Crete, Nebraska to take on Doane, and, Northwestern will travel to Seward as they take on Concordia.