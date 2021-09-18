N. Dakota shuts out Drake behind Schuster and the run game

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw for 234 yards and a pair of scores and North Dakota beat Drake 38-0. The Fighting Hawks amassed 527 total yards of offense as Isaiah Smith ran for 125 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown and Luke Skokna collected 123 yards on eight carries and a score. Skonka got North Dakota going, sprinting 51 yards untouched down the left sideline for the game’s first score with 6:04 left in the first quarter. Drake managed just 163 yards total offense.