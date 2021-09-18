No. 3 Oklahoma holds off Nebraska 23-16

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Rattler passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and No. 3 Oklahoma held on to beat Nebraska 23-16.

The teams rewarded their fans with a competitive contest as they marked the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century” — No. 1 Nebraska’s 35-31 win over No. 2 Oklahoma in 1971.

Nebraska got the ball trailing by a touchdown with 57 seconds remaining and no timeouts, but the Cornhuskers could not manage a first down.

It was the first meeting of the former Big 12 rivals since 2010.