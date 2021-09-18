Skip to Content

Saturday's Scores

Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bridgeport Tournament=

Bayard def. Leyton, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18

Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-22, 25-23

Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-16

Leyton def. Perkins County, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25

Perkins County def. Bayard, 25-22, 26-24

Perkins County def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21

Central City Tournament=

Adams Central def. Central City, 25-5, 25-11

Holdrege def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-21

Lexington def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-15

Nebraska Christian def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-17

Championship=

Adams Central def. Nebraska Christian, 25-13, 25-22

Consolation=

Hastings def. Boone Central, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19

Wood River def. Central City, 25-20, 25-17

Fifth Place=

Hastings def. Wood River, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15

Semifinal=

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-23

Nebraska Christian def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-21

Seventh Place=

Boone Central def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13

Third Place=

Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-20

Central Valley Tournament=

West Holt def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 13-25, 25-20

Third Place=

Kenesaw def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-12

Cross County Tournament=

Cross County def. East Butler, 25-14, 26-24

Cross County def. High Plains Community, 25-17, 25-22

Cross County def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-8

High Plains Community def. East Butler, 25-23, 25-23

High Plains Community def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-13

High Plains Community def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-21

Nebraska Lutheran def. Cross County, 25-12, 25-5

Nebraska Lutheran def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-22

Osceola def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-21

Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-21

CWC Tournament=

CWC def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-13

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-10, 25-9

Twin Loup def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-12

Fairbury Tournament=

Championship=

Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-21

Fifth Place=

David City def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-23

Pool A=

Auburn def. David City, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23

Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-15

Syracuse def. David City, 25-5, 25-21

Pool B=

Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-11

Fairbury def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-16

Tri County def. Sandy Creek, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18

Third Place=

Auburn def. Tri County, 28-26, 25-23

Fillmore Central Tournament=

Black Pool=

Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-18

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-5, 25-13

Sutton def. Milford, 26-24, 25-21

Championship=

Sutton def. Raymond Central, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22

Purple Pool=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-14

Raymond Central def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-22, 25-21

Raymond Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-8

Third Place=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Milford, 25-19, 25-16

Gibbon Tournament=

Burwell def. Centura, 25-11, 21-25, 25-21

Burwell def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-10

Burwell def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-17

Gothenburg Harvest Festival=

Gothenburg def. Aurora, 25-20, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-22, 25-18

Kearney Catholic def. York, 25-21, 25-27, 27-25

Hemingford Invitational=

Pool A=

Hemingford def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-15

Pool B=

Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-20, 25-16

Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-18, 25-13

Logan View Booster Club Invitational=

Homer def. Schuyler, 25-22, 25-21

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Homer, 25-15, 25-17

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Schuyler, 25-22, 24-26, 25-21

Yutan def. Homer, 25-15, 25-14

Yutan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-15

Yutan def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-5

LPS Volleyball Classic=

Gold Bracket=

Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-18, 25-12

Gretna def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-16, 14-25, 25-19

Norris def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 21-25, 25-15

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-19, 25-17

Consolation=

Lincoln Southwest def. Bellevue West, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18

Fifth Place=

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-17, 25-18

Semifinal=

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-20

Third Place=

Norris def. Gretna, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15

Silver Bracket=

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18

Semifinal=

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 22-25, 30-28, 25-21

McCook Tournament=

Cambridge def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-17

Southwest def. Gering, 25-15, 25-15

Consolation=

Chase County def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-9, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Chase County def. Gering, 25-14, 25-18

Semifinal=

Southwest def. McCook, 25-14, 16-25, 25-20

MPCC Tournament=

Hi-Line def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-11

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-17

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-20

Sutherland def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20

Ord Invitational=

Championship=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Amherst, 25-19, 25-13

Fifth Place=

Stuart def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 27-29, 25-17

Pool A=

Amherst def. Ord, 27-25, 25-17

Amherst def. Stuart, 25-18, 25-23

Ord def. Stuart, 25-13, 25-16

Pool B=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-16, 25-13

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Pleasanton, 25-23, 25-10

O’Neill def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 25-21

Third Place=

O’Neill def. Ord, 18-25, 25-21, 26-24

Seward Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Broken Bow def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-17

Pool A=

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-12

Seward def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-18

Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-12

Wahoo def. Omaha Mercy, 25-9, 25-19

Wahoo def. Seward, 25-19, 25-20

Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-16

Pool B=

Broken Bow def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-14

Lincoln Lutheran def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 25-16

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-10, 25-13

Oakland-Craig def. Broken Bow, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20

Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 26-24

Seventh Place=

Omaha Concordia def. South Sioux City, 25-21, 30-28

Third Place=

Oakland-Craig def. Seward, 25-21, 25-18

Stanton Tournament=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-3, 25-8

Crofton def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-18

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Battle Creek, 27-25, 25-18

Ponca def. Stanton

Championship=

Battle Creek def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18

Consolation=

Arlington def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 21-28, 30-28

Stanton def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-13

Fifth Place=

Stanton def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-20

Semifinal=

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-20

Clarkson/Leigh def. Ponca, 25-13, 25-13

Seventh Place=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-17

Third Place=

Crofton def. Ponca, 25-13, 25-22

Superior Triangular=

Superior def. Alma, 26-24, 17-25, 25-16

Superior def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-22

Tekamah-Herman Tournament=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-9

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-12, 25-9

Omaha Roncalli def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-22, 24-26, 27-25

Omaha Roncalli def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-15

Omaha Roncalli def. Tekamah-Herman, 22-25, 25-15, 27-25

Tekamah-Herman def. Fort Calhoun, 25-17, 25-13

Winnebago Tournament=

Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-16, 25-18

Winnebago def. Santee, 25-23, 25-19

Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-20, 25-21

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

