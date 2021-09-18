Sioux Center Pella celebrates 20 plus 1 years

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Pella Manufacturing Plant in Sioux Center, Iowa celebrated its 20 plus one years Saturday with an open house.

Employees could bring their families to the plant to see what they do on a day-to-day basis.

There were also games for kids and food for families as well.

Denny Van Zanten, Plant Manager, said they've had great community support over these past years.

"They're excited to come and show where they work. There's a lot of pride with our team members, you can tell. They're bringing in the spouse, the kids, the dad and mom, brothers and sisters. I think they're happy to show where they work," said Van Zanten.

Van Zanten said they expect to continue to grow in the next 20 years to come.