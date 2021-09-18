Something for everyone: Missouri River Outdoor Expo gets underway

PONCA, Neb. (KTIV) - Folks from around Siouxland headed to Ponca State Park Saturday for the 16th annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo.

With over 90 different events and activities, there was something for everyone.

From monarch butterfly tagging to the dock dogs competition, to rock climbing and fishing each event gave folks a unique look at everything nature has to offer.

Event leaders said after taking a year off because of the pandemic people were ready to get back to everything the expo has to offer.

"The expo is an opportunity for families and individuals to get together and kind of immerse themselves in the great outdoors. We see so many people nowadays that're just overwhelmed with the activities that are going on and kids with electronics. It's an opportunity to just step away from all that and experience the great outdoors in so many ways," said Lynn Mellick, Event Coordinator.

Among the many different events and learning opportunities were the Regalia International, teaching folks about different birds of prey.

They brought 17 different birds to the expo and spoke about the conservation of raptors and the history of each of the birds.

"We like to present that to the public so they get an understanding of how these birds all have their niche in wildlife. Where they fit and how they work together to help control rodent populations and be a benefit to the ecosystems where they belong," said Shannon Cole, Regalia International Birds of Prey.

If you missed your chance to get down to the expo, the fun continues all day tomorrow, starting at 8 am until 5 Sunday night.