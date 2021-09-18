South Dakota inmates drive away from community project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota authorities are searching for two inmates who drove away from a community service project in Sioux Falls. Thomas Wilson and Peyton Laird were assigned to a community service project when they stole a car and drove away Friday morning. Wilson is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and forgery from Pennington County. Laird is serving sentences related to second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County. The men could faces charges of second-degree escape, punishable by up to five years in prison.