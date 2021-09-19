Despite pandemic, 2021 on pace to be worst gun violence year in decades

(CNN) - Despite the ongoing pandemic, 2021 could be one of the worst years for gun violence the U.S. has seen in decades.

The Gun Violence Archive says more than 14,500 people were killed from gun violence from Jan. 1 through Sep. 15.

That's about 1,300 more fatalities, a 9% hike from the same time frame in 2020.

There has also been a 15-percent rise in mass shootings in 2021 compared to 2020.

The GVA defines mass shootings as an incident where at least four-people, not including the shooter, are killed or wounded by gunfire.