France and Australia agree submarines won’t stop trade deal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — French and Australian officials say France’s anger over a canceled submarine contract will not derail negotiations on an Australia-European Union free trade deal. France withdrew its ambassadors for the United States and Australia after President Joe Biden revealed last week a new alliance including Australia and Britain that would deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines. The deal sunk a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract for France’s Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia. French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault denied media reports that France was lobbying the European Union not to sign the trade deal with Australia.