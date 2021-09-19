Norfolk Fire Dept. responds to an early morning fire

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Norfolk Fire & Rescue was dispatched in the early morning hours to the 500 block of Pierce St. in Norfolk for a house that was on fire.

Once on scene, first responders saw flames coming from the garage, and heave smoke coming from the rear of the house.

Officials say that approximately 24 firefighters using seven rigs were able to get the fire under control in 30 minutes. They then took another 2 hours to overhaul the structure.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The property is estimated to be worth $175,000 and sustained $80,000 in damages.

Norfolk Fire reminds you to check the batteries in your smoke detectors.

This is part of an ongoing investigation.