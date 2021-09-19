Purdy throws for 3 TDs, No. 14 Iowa State routs UNLV 48-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brock Purdy completed 21 of 24 pass attempts for 288 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 14 Iowa State over UNLV 48-3. Purdy, who also rushed for 33 yards, finished with a 229.6 quarterback rating, the third-highest of his career. Iowa State finished with 486 yards of offense and 7.59 yards per play, scoring on eight of its 11 possessions, including six touchdowns. Breece Hall, who rushed for 69 yards in each of Iowa State’s first two games, rushed for 70 of his 101 yards in the first quarter to lead the Cyclones’ rushing attack. Hall scored two touchdowns.