Stormy conditions expected late tonight before cooler temperatures set in for our work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- It has been a breezy end to our weekend, with partly cloudy skies overhead and warmer temperatures all across Siouxland.

This evening we will cool down to the mid 60s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night.

Portions of western Siouxland, including Holt, Knox, and a sliver of Antelope County in Nebraska as well as portions of Yankton and Lincoln Counties in South Dakota are in a marginal risk for severe weather this evening and into the overnight hours.

There will be a slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. across Siouxland, with a better chance of storms between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

If a strong thunderstorm is able to develop the primary threats will be high winds and small size hail.

The storm chances will continue into our Monday with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day as highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 60s.

A more cool and calm weather pattern looks to be setting in the remainder of our work week.

