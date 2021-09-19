UN, US, UK condemn Houthis’ execution of 9 Yemenis

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The United Nations, the United States and the United Kingdom have condemned the executions of nine Yemenis by the country’s Houthi rebels. The nine were convicted and sentenced to death over their alleged involvement in the killing of a senior Houthi official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday that their trial was not fair and did not represent “due process.” The top U.S. diplomat in Yemen, Cathy Westley, called the trial a “sham.” The public executions by firing squad were carried out on Saturday in Sanaa, the rebel-held capital of Yemen.