Walking for a cause: Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place in Spencer, IA

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Siouxlanders laced up their shoes in Spencer, Iowa today for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The Alzheimer Association's signature fundraiser helps the Association raise not only money… but awareness.

"So people know that they're not alone. We have a 24/7 helpline they can always call if they have questions. Caregivers or people recently diagnosed. It's just good to get out and get support out there," said Lacy Abbott, Development Specialist.

People choose a flower that best represented their situation with the disease to plant in the promise garden.

Yellow for if you're caring for someone with Alzheimer's, purple if you've lost someone to the disease, blue for those who have Alzheimer's and orange for a supporter of the vision for a world without Alzheimer's.

"I think it's important because the research needs to keep going to try to help find a cure. I don't think people realize the effect that it has, not just the person, but the families that try to care for them. And then facilities also that try to care for these people," said Cari Jack, Walker.

The walk serving as a fundraiser for the Association and a safe space for anyone who has been affected by Alzheimer's.

"Support is always needed for caregivers of every kind. Even as a caregiver myself, I still don't think we understand the effects that it has on everybody. The deep emotional toll that it takes. So, walks like this are important so we can come together as a community and support those people," said Jack.

Walking now… to help find a cure in the future.

Proceeds from the walk go toward helping find a cure, area support groups and education programs.