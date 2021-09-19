WRAPPING UP: Mighty Mo Run half and full marathons finish out finish the races

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Mighty Mo Run wrapped up Sunday as Siouxlanders took on the full and half-marathon runs Sunday morning.

Runners got ready and stretched out at the Siouxland Expo center before taking off at 7:30.

Half-marathon runners went about 13 miles, while full marathon runners went about 26 miles.

There were aid stations all along the route, with the halfway turnaround point past Siouxland Freedom Park on Veteran's Drive.

One runner said his goal today was just to have fun and enjoy the run.

"Running the half-marathon with a couple of friends. It's something that we kind of talked about doing as a group. So, it'll be just kind of a fun experience out there running with my buddies. Just to enjoy the day. Have some laughs with my friends and make it to the finish line," said Jon Taylor, Runner.

Leaders with the race said they had over 100 people participate between the full and half-marathons.

Proceeds from the run go toward the Helping Athletes Run & Train, or H.A.R.T Foundation. The organization provides running shoes to Siouxland athletes in need.