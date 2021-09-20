18-year-old arrested after accident near Hawarden, IA

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - An 18-year-old from Hawarden, Iowa has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, leading to a crash.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says Allan Topete-Guavara was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.

The sheriff's office says on Sept. 20 at about 2:15 a.m, they investigated an accident on Buchanan Avenue, two miles south of Hawarden. Topete-Guavara was reportedly driving southbound on Buchanan Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the northbound lane, entered a ditch, with his vehicle ending up in a cornfield.

No injuries were reported, but deputies suspected Topete-Guavara was under the influence of drugs. He was later transported to the Sioux County jail, where he was charged.

Topete-Guavara's vehicle sustained an estimated $20,000 in damages.