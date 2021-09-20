A breezy and stormy Monday with slowly dropping temperatures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front will be gradually moving through Siouxland today bringing showers and thunderstorms along with it.



There is a low chance that some storms could have some gusty winds and hail with them.



Temperatures will slowly slide down through the 60s as the day goes on; it's probably a good idea to have the light jacket handy.



We will also have winds picking up behind that front with gusts out of the northwest possibly topping 30 miles per hour.



The winds will start to calm down this evening, right around the time the showers and storms wrap up in our area.



With clearing skies overnight, we will drop into the mid 40s for lows.



The rest of the week will give us dry weather with most days seeing plenty of sunshine.



What our temperatures will be doing on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.