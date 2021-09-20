After delay, Lebanese lawmakers convene to approve Cabinet

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese lawmakers have convened to confirm the country’s new government, following a power outage and a broken generator that briefly delayed the start of the parliament session. It took some 40 minutes before electricity came back on. Monday’s episode underscored the crisis roiling the country amid Lebanon’s economic meltdown. Lawmakers will debate the new government’s policy statement before a vote of confidence is held in the evening. The government is expected to win support from the majority of lawmakers. A new government headed by billionaire businessman Najib Mikati was finally formed last week after a 13-month delay and power struggle among Lebanese leaders.