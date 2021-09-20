Around Siouxland: Siouxland Samplers Quilt Show

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders will have the chance to catch a quilt show this weekend.

On Sept. 25 and Sept. 26, the quilt show will take place at the Sioux City Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It'll be a judged quilt show, with over 100 different types of quilts and other fabric items on display.

The quilt show will also Scrap Dive, a silent auction, and a children's area where they can create a project to take home with them.

You can learn more about the show here.