City Council approves grant for upgrades at Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The runway at Sioux Gateway Airport will receive an upgrade, funded with money from Washington.

The city council Monday afternoon approved an $8.5 million grant from the FFA.

The council approved the grant application in June.

It will help pay for new asphalt shoulders, blast pads, and runway edge lighting on the main runway.

"It's extremely important because first of all, we have to comply with the FFA regulations and make sure we're in compliance with the upkeep and the maintenance. And that also works hand in hand with our partnership that we have with the guard units that are down there that are so important and vital to the city of Sioux City," said Dan Moore, City Council.