El Salvador president changes Twitter profile to ‘dictator’

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s president has apparently changed his Twitter profile description to “dictator,” in what may be an ironic comment on last week’s protests against him. The office of President Nayib Bukele did not respond to requests for comment on Monday’s change, but there was no sign the president’s account had been hacked. Bukele is a heavy Twitter user, and after his description changed to “dictator,” he continued tweeting normally. Last week, thousands staged the first mass march against Bukele, who protesters say has concentrated too much power, weakened the independence of the courts and may seek re-election. Bukele is known for his wry style and he dismissed the demonstration by saying protesters “took to the streets to fight a dictatorship that doesn’t exist.”