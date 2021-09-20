K-pop stars BTS dip into global diplomacy at UN gathering

It was a United Nations speech that got attention like few others — a plug for vaccines, young people and the earth’s well being from superstar K-pop band BTS. The seven-member musical juggernaut appeared before the renowned green-marbled backdrop in the General Assembly hall to help promote U.N. goals for 2030. South Korean President Moon Jae-in introduced the pop stars as special presidential envoys and an “outstanding group of young men who are connecting with the youth across the world.” But it wasn’t all about U.N. goals. The group also unveiled a new music video for its current hit single “Permission to Dance,” filmed at U.N. Headquarters in New York.