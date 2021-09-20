LifeServe requesting blood donations after supply reaches critical levels

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - LifeServe Blood Center is urging the community to give blood as soon as possible after several massive blood transfusion events this week depleted the blood supply to a critically low level.

LifeServe says several blood types have less than a day of supply on the shelves to meet patient needs.

This is because numerous transfusions took place in Des Moines Area hospitals this week, depleting the community supply. Situations like these can see one patient needing anywhere from 10-50+ units of blood. For perspective, one blood drive collects an average of 25-30 units of blood.

“We do our best to keep a full supply of each blood type on the shelves at all times, but situations arise where a single hospital patient can require significant amounts of blood,” said Danielle West, Director of PR and Marketing with LifeServe Blood Center. “It’s hard to predict when a massive transfusion situation will occur, which is why a consistent supply of blood is crucial. Having multiple massive transfusions in one week has been brutal on the community blood supply. We just haven’t been able to replenish what has been needed as quickly as we would like.”

Additionally, the resurgence of COVID in the state has impacted mobile blood collection, resulting in fewer blood drives and low donor turnout.

Right now, appointments for blood donations are required.

Interested individuals can find convenient locations to schedule an appointment to give, either at a mobile blood drive near them or one of several LifeServe Blood Center locations.

Appointments can be made online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 287-4903.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures: