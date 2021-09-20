London subway in first major expansion since the ’90s

LONDON (AP) — London’s subway has opened two new stations in the network’s first expansion since the 1990s. It’s an expansion that Mayor Sadiq Khan said will play a key role in the capital’s recovery from the pandemic. The two new Northern Line stations are at the Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms, both south of the River Thames and in areas of southwest London that have seen massive building and regeneration work in recent years. The Battersea Power Station has been redeveloped into a shiny complex now housing corporations including tech giant Apple. Neighboring Nine Elms is home to the new U.S. embassy building and scores of new apartment blocks. Transport for London estimates that the new services will support 25,000 new jobs and 20,000 new homes.