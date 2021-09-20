Nebraska to again publish COVID-19 data

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state of Nebraska will once again have a complete picture of COVID-19 cases — something that’s been missing for a few months — as the state plans to reinstate its coronavirus data dashboard.

With more and more COVID-19 patients taking up hospital beds across Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts said during his news conference Monday morning that he will waive a Nebraska statute on health privacy, allowing the state to make case numbers and hospital bed data again available county by county.

Since the end of June, when Ricketts concluded Nebraska’s pandemic-related emergency status, the governor has been criticized for not posting the data — it’s why Nebraska looked safer than anywhere else in the country on many COVID-19 maps.

Lately, the data coming out of Nebraska has amounted to a tally posted on a static page on the Department of Health and Human Services website, and it didn’t include counties under 20,000 people because they were restricted in what they could report. That meant that only 17 of 93 Nebraska counties were allowed to make their COVID-19 data public.

“Our metric to trigger this has been 7-days rolling average of 10% of our hospital capacity taken from COVID patients,” the governor said.

Ricketts said the dashboard would come down again once the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital beds falls below 10%.

“We’ve had 11 weeks on increases in the number of patients in hospitals week-over-week,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer.

During the news conference, Ricketts was also critical of the federal government’s recent reduction in states’ monoclonal antibody treatments allotments, a treatment used to fight COVID-19 in its earliest stages.