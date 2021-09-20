Noem: Changes to social studies standards should be delayed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she told the state Department of Education to delay changes to social studies standards up to one year to allow more people to weigh in on the recommendations. Noem’s move on Monday follows recent calls by the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition for her to resign and the decision to postpone the first scheduled hearing a month and move it to a larger venue. The DOE reports that it has received nearly 600 public comments on the standards. The Argus Leader reports that a review of the comments show the majority are in opposition to the proposed standards.