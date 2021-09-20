Norfolk, NE City Council passes 2nd reading of annexation plan, also votes to merge dispatch centers of Madison County and Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norfolk City Council approved two agenda items at their meeting Monday night. The first being the second reading of the proposed annexation plan for certain areas outside of city limits.

Members of the public tonight were allowed to provide feedback about the plan. Council members Shane Clausen, Frank Arens, and Thad Murren, all abstained from the vote, due to what they described as a conflict of interest.

"Annexation is not necessarily a regular process. It hasn't happened in Norfolk for decades and our city maps show it. Our existing city limits don't make sense because they haven't been revised to reflect natural growth that's happened over the last few decades. So we want to fix that by adjusting those boundaries," said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.

Mayor Moenning says that the Council now has to vote to approve the third reading in 2 weeks. If that reading passes, the annexation officially will become law.

Council members also voted unanimously to approve an interlocal agreement between the City of Norfolk and Madison County, to merge 911 dispatch centers. It would make the dispatch center at the Norfolk Police Division the central dispatch center for 9-1-1 calls coming from anywhere in Madison county, Stanton County, and Hoskins-Woodland Park Fire.

"We're really excited. As I mentioned, we've been looking at this for years and being able to see all this stuff come together and actually to see an end to all of this is exciting" said Don Miller, Norfolk Chief of Police.

Chief Miller says they hope to have everything set by October 5th.

