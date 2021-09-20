Norfolk’s Christ Lutheran Church celebrating 150 years

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Not a lot of organizations can say they've been around for 150 years. But Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk, Nebraska can.

The community is celebrating the church's 150th birthday. It was founded in 1871. Four weeks of celebration, which started Aug. 22, will be dedicated to the milestone. Events include bible studies, church services, fellowship events with food, and games for the kids. Former pastors of the church also will be at the events as guest speakers.

"This right now is a moment to rejoice. This is a moment to give thanks. So the spirit within the congregation is very high. We're looking forward not only to our celebration but then to say, what's the next chapter? How will we continue to do the work that god has placed before us," said Pastor Mike Moreno.

The next event will be this Sunday, Sept. 26, with a Bible study at 9 a.m., a church service at 10 a.m., and a fellowship program with doughnuts and coffee at 11 a.m.

After that, there will be another celebration on Oct. 3, and a final congregation meal with games for the kids on Oct. 10.