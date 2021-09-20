Progress made against large fire in northwest Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Rangers are reporting significant progress in fighting a fire that has burned thousands of acres in Nebraska’s northern Panhandle. Officials with the Pine Ridge Ranger District said Monday the fire near Crawford is 50% contained. That’s an improvement from 15% containment reported Sunday against the fire, which started a week ago. Pre-evacuation notices for sections around Crawford were lifted. The fire, which is in Dawes County, was moved to a Type 4 incident, which means resources are ususally local and some or all of the command and general staff positions will be from from local resources.