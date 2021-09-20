Skip to Content

Progress made against large fire in northwest Nebraska

3:58 pm Nebraska news from the Associated Press

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Rangers are reporting significant progress in fighting a fire that has burned thousands of acres in Nebraska’s northern Panhandle. Officials with the  Pine Ridge Ranger District said Monday the fire near Crawford is 50% contained. That’s an improvement from 15% containment reported Sunday against the fire, which started a week ago. Pre-evacuation notices for sections around Crawford were lifted. The fire, which is in Dawes County, was moved to a Type 4 incident, which means resources are ususally local and some or all of the command and general staff positions will be from from local resources. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content