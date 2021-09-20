Reynolds, Ricketts and Noem among governors requesting meeting with Biden over the US southern border

(KTIV) - Siouxland's three state governors are among the 25 GOP governors who signed a letter sent to President Joe Biden, asking for a meeting to discuss the situation at the nation's southern border.

Governors Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska and Kristi Noem of South Dakota all signed the letter, that says this group of Republican governors want a meeting within the next 15 days to discuss with the president the enforcement of the southern border.

This request comes as more than 1.3 million people have been apprehended by authorities at the southern border. That’s more than the populations of nine U.S. states. In the letter, the governors stated the situation at the border can no longer be ignored.

“My first responsibility is to the health and safety of Iowans, and the humanitarian and national security crisis at our nation’s southern border is affecting all 50 states,” said Gov. Reynolds, in a statement regarding the letter. “Our immigration system may be complicated and complex, but the solution to ending the border crisis is simple and straightforward. President Biden has the ability and the duty to take action to protect America, restore security, and end the crisis now.”

The governors allege about 9,700 apprehensions at the border this year involve individuals with past criminal convictions. According to Customs and Border Patrol data, that number is accurate. About 1,062 of those convictions were for assault or domestic violence, 1.510 were driving under the influence, 1,935 were for drug possession or trafficking, and 5,552 were for "illegal entry, re-entry."

"More fentanyl has been seized this fiscal year than the last three years combined—almost 10,500 pounds of

fentanyl when only 2 milligrams prove fatal. This is enough to kill seven times the U.S. population," said the governors in the letter. They add that cartels and traffickers are making $14 million a day moving people illegally across the border.

Data from Customs and Border Protection confirms fentanyl seizures have risen from 2,283 total pounds seized in 2018, to 10,469 pounds seized so far this year. Other drug seizures, such as methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana have stayed consistent with previous years, or have fallen.

The latest data also confirms that the total amount of drugs seized in 2021 has been consistently lower compared to recent years.

“While governors are doing what we can, our Constitution requires that the president must faithfully execute the immigration laws passed by Congress,” said the governors in the letter. “Not only has the federal government created a crisis, it has left our states to deal with challenges that the federal government has a duty to solve.”

You can read the governors' full letter here.

The governors who signed the letter include: