Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used a so-called “traumatic” firearm; such guns are designed to fire non-lethal rubber or plastic projectiles, but can be modified to fire other ammunition. Students and staff of the university locked themselves in rooms, and the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so. The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students jumped out of the windows of a building.