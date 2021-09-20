Shooting in Russian university leaves 4 wounded

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman has opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm, leaving at least four people wounded, the university’s spokespeople says. The unidentified perpetrator used a non-lethal gun, according to the Perm State University press service on Monday. Students and staff of the university locked themselves in the rooms, and the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so. The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students have jumped out of the windows of the building. Local police are en route to the site of the incident, Tass reported.