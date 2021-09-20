Sioux City woman sentenced to federal prison for COVID-19 related unemployment scheme

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing government funds through a COVID-19 unemployment scheme.

Fifty-nine-year-old Linda Bosquez of Sioux City will spend 6 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the theft of government funds. Bosquez admitted from April 30, 2020, through July 22, 2020, she stole at least $24,000 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the states of Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.

Investigators say Bosquez falsely filed claims in her name, and those of others, for unemployment benefits. These claims were made through the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Colorado and Ohio. They included benefits related to COVID-19 relief funds, which Bosquez was not eligible for.

Bosquez also received benefits from other states via ACH and prepaid cards in the names of other individuals, while she was also receiving Social Security Disability Insurance benefits. Bosquez has three prior theft convictions and two prior convictions for fraudulent practice.

With her conviction, Bosquez has to pay $24,235 in restitution in various amounts to the states she stole from, and must serve a 2-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.