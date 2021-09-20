Siouxland Freedom parking continuing work on Interpretive Center

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - After finishing fundraising for phase one of the interpretive center, Siouxland Freedom Park is now shifting its efforts to raise money for phase two.

What started out as an empty shell and a vision is now starting to come together.

Phase one of completing the interior of the interpretive center for Siouxland Freedom Park has gotten underway and is set to be finished in November on Veterans Day.

"We soon will have drywall, insulation, painting on the walls. We'll have bathrooms, which are really nice. We'll have electricity… heating and cooling. So, we're very excited to get that piece done," said Pam Miller, Siouxland Freedom Park Board Vice President.

And as the construction of the center continues to come together, leaders are starting to focus on phase two.

"To raise the money so that we can work with a national consultant to create the exhibits that we will have permanently in this building. Those will be representative of what it means to us here in Siouxland for patriotism. It'll recognize the sacrifices and heroism of our veterans," said Miller.

To help with phase two, Siouxland Freedom Park is hosting the Freedom Ball as a fundraising event.

Kruse Financial Group is the presenting sponsor for the ball. Owner Joe Kruse said it's all about recognizing the heroes.

"I really felt a strong passion for it. The bottom line is, I've said it before, but a lot of times people throw the word hero out to our NFL players or the college football players. But the real heroes are the men and women in our military who have served. They've made big scarifies and I'm just really passionate about that," said Joe Kruse.

They are working and fundraising now, to continue honoring the sacrifices veterans have given to our country.

"This is Siouxland Freedom Park. And that's really important. It's all of Siouxland. And all of Siouxland has been extremely supportive of our project so far," said Miller.

The Freedom Ball will take place on October 15.