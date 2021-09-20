Skies to clear with some cool nights ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front has brought us much cooler temperatures along with some areas of rain today.

The clouds from this system will be clearing out tonight and we’ll be cooling down with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll see the sunshine return on Tuesday, but not the warmth as highs will stay below average in the upper 60s to near 70 with a northwesterly wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning may give us some of the coolest weather we’ve seen so far this season with lows in the low 40s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday afternoon will be pleasantly cool with highs near 70 degrees.

We can then expect a bit of better warming returning by Thursday as highs get back into the mid 70s.

Does our weather pattern stay quiet?

I'll have a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.