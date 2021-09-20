South African court OKs new deadline for election candidates

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s Constitutional Court has thrown a lifeline to the ruling African National Congress party by allowing the electoral commission to reopen the registration of candidates for local government elections in November. The ANC had failed to register candidates in some municipalities before the initial deadline and would not have been able to contest them. That would have seen it hand over power to opposition parties and independent candidates in some areas. The ANC has been in government for nearly 30 years but has seen its popularity wane in recent national and local elections.