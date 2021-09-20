The best of week four showcased in the SportsFource Rewind

We start on Thursday night at Olsen Stadium. West taking on Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln. Wolverines quarterback Devin Fry lets it fly.It's off the hands of Drew Benson but Keyuon Brinkman is in the right place at the right time to make the touchdown grab. But West falls to Abe Lincoln 55-33.

To Friday night. SBL taking on East. It's the Tyler connection. Tyler Smith airs it out for Tyler Schenkelberg who makes the catch in double coverage. The Warriors go on to beat the Black Raiders 35-7.

Kingsley-Pierson hosting Remsen St. Mary's. KP's Damon Schmid fields the kick. He finds a seam and is off to the races down the sideline. He takes it all the way back for a kickoff return touchdown. But the Panthers fall 57-26.

Westwood hosting Lawton-Bronson. Jackson DeWald had a monster game for the Rebels. He finds the corner and takes it all the way for a touchdown. He finished with a school record 310 rushing yards and six total touchdowns as Westwood wins big, 49-28.

To Nebraska where Allen battled Homer. The Eagles with some trickery. Ty Krommenhoek gets it on the reverse, looks to pass, but then takes off to run. He gets a big gain that would set up a touchdown. Allen gets the win, 48-34.