Thune challenger among Jan. 6 demonstrators in Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Black Hills candidate who wants to unseat South Dakota Sen. John Thune in next year’s Republican primary says he demonstrated in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 against President Joe Biden’s victory.

Mark Mowry, of Spearfish, says his candidacy is fueled by Thune’s unwillingness to question the validity of the presidential election.

Mowry told the Argus Leader that he participated in demonstrations near Capitol Hill the day Congress was set to confirm the results of the Nov. 3 election, but he was not part of the riots that broke out and led to protesters storming the Capitol.