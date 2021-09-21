12 Siouxland schools are in this weeks Iowa high school football rankings

By The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5) 4-0 101 2 Ankeny (3) 3-1 94 6 Iowa City High (3) 4-0 87 4 Southeast Polk 3-1 71 1 West Des Moines Valley 3-1 66 3 Marion Linn-Mar 4-0 44 NR Cedar Falls 3-1 42 7 Urbandale 3-1 41 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-1 22 NR Des Moines Roosevelt 3-1 10 5

Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Dowling 8. Dubuque Senior 5. Council Bluffs Lincoln 4. Sioux City North 3. Davenport Central 2. Pleasant Valley 2. Sioux City East 1. Waukee Northwest 1. Ankeny Centennial 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Eldridge North Scott (6) 4-0 105 2 Indianola (5) 4-0 104 1 Bondurant Farrar 4-0 73 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-1 60 3

(tie) Fort Dodge 4-0 60 7 Waverly-Shell Rock 3-1 44 4 Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-2 36 5 Newton 4-0 31 NR Winterset 2-1 26 9 Fort Madison 3-0 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Norwalk 15. Oskaloosa 15. Burlington 5. Cedar Rapids Washington 4. Epworth Western Dubuque 4. 14, Spencer 4. Clear Creek-Amana 3.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Harlan (9) 4-0 107 1 Boyden-Hull-RV (2) 4-0 95 2 Solon 4-0 80 3 Humboldt 4-0 74 4 Manchester West Delaware 3-1 67 5 Independence 4-0 58 6 Nevada 4-0 46 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1 38 8 Adel ADM 3-1 12 NR

(tie) Algona 3-1 12 T9

Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 7. Davenport Assumption 3. DeWitt Central 3. Van Horne Benton 2. Huxley Ballard 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Spirit Lake (7) 4-0 106 2 Southeast Valley, Gowrie (4) 4-0 102 3 Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-1 78 4 O-A BCIG 3-1 67 1 Waukon 3-1 62 7 State Center West Marshall 3-1 36 T10 Pocahontas Area 3-1 30 5 Greene County 3-1 23 NR Monticello 3-1 20 9 Orange City Unity Christian 3-1 17 NR

(tie) Osceola Clarke 3-1 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 16. Inwood West Lyon 15. West Union North Fayette 12. Cherokee 3. Central Lyon-GLR 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

Van Meter (11) 4-0 110 1 Underwood 4-0 94 2 Iowa City Regina 4-0 76 3 Sigourney-Keota 4-0 70 4 Dike-New Hartford 4-0 53 6 Pella Christian 4-0 50 5 Dyersville Beckman 4-0 48 7 Denver 4-0 35 8 Hawarden West Sioux 3-1 23 9 AC1GC 3-0 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Eldon Cardinal 11. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 5. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 3. Waterloo Columbus 3. West Branch 3. Wilton 3. Mediapolis 2.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

Britt West Hancock (9) 4-0 99 1 Troy Mills North Linn (1) 4-0 89 2 Moville Woodbury Central 4-0 81 3 Oakland Riverside (1) 4-0 64 4 Traer North Tama 4-0 59 5 Grundy Center 3-1 48 7 Logan-Magnolia 3-1 31 6 Ogden 4-0 30 8 North Butler 4-0 28 9 Lisbon 2-1 24 10

Others receiving votes: Earlham 12. Hartley HMS 9. Wapello 9. Riverside Highland 7. Mason City Newman 6. Southwest Valley 5. Winthrop East Buchanan 3. Belle Plaine 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv