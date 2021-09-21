Around Siouxland: North High School Starfest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - North High School's 2021 Starfest marching band competition is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 25, in Sioux City.

The competition starts with prelims at 12:15 p.m. at Elwood Olsen Stadium on the campus of Morningside University, located at 3201 Peters Avenue. Final competitions begin at 6:30 p.m. and conclude with an award presentation at 9:30 p.m.

Admission to the competition is $10 for adults and $6 for students, seniors, and military members. Children ages five and under are free

The event is hosted by North High School with participating bands are judged on music performance, music general effect and marching execution.