As Merkel bids farewell, German women wish for more equality

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel, Germany’s first female chancellor, has been praised by many for her pragmatic leadership in a turbulent world and celebrated by some as a feminist icon. But a look at her track record in fighting gender inequality in 16 years running Germany reveals missed opportunities in promoting women’s issues. Millions of women admire the 67-year-old for her success in breaking through the glass ceiling of male dominance in politics. Merkel has also been lauded as an impressive role model for girls both at home and around the globe for standing up to male leaders like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. But some have criticized Merkel, who isn’t seeking another term in Germany’s election on Sunday, for not using her power enough to push for more women’s rights in Germany.