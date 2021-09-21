Dakota Access asks high court to reverse pipeline decision

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The company that operates the Dakota Access oil pipeline wants the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appellate ruling ordering additional environmental review. Energy Transfer says the review puts the line at risk of being shut down. A Circuit Court of Appeals panel in D.C. earlier this year supported the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes’ argument that the project deserves a thorough environmental review and is currently operating without a key federal permit. The study will determine whether the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reissues a permit for the line to cross the Missouri River in south-central North Dakota.