Done with delays, Academy movie museum rolls out red carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The projectors are rolling. The ruby slippers are on. The shark is hanging and waiting. After many delays including two pandemic postponements, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally set to open in Los Angeles next week. Tom Hanks, who is a museum trustee, said at a media preview Tuesday that it is the “Parthenon” of film museums. A shark made from the mold used for “Jaws” hangs above its main escalators. A featured exhibit celebrates legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Centuries of film technology are demonstrated. And movie artifacts abound, including the ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz.”