Fall-like temperatures sticking around with dry weather expected

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Behind yesterday's strong cold front, we have cooled down considerably and we are starting our Tuesday with temperatures well into the 40s.



It will stay cool as we top out in the 60s for our highs with breezy northwest winds in place.



A few clouds will start to work in as the day goes along but we will still see some sunshine even in the afternoon.



Winds will quiet this evening and, with the clouds mostly clearing overnight, we could see our coldest temperatures in almost four months.



Some of us could dip into the upper 30s by Wednesday morning!



After that chilly start, we do look to recover to the low 70s by the afternoon with lighter winds and sunshine.



The rest of the week in general looks dry with temperatures staying in the 70s Thursday, then dipping into the mid to upper 60s on Friday.



