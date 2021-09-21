Gambling addiction: What you need to know and what to look out for

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When it comes to gambling, addiction doesn't just affect the gambler, but their family and friends, as well.

Annie Meier is the compliance manager at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino- Sioux City. She said their team is trained to look out for signs of gambling addiction… like upset or anxious guests.

"We train our staff so that they know how to handle somebody if somebody comes in and has an issue with gambling. We know where they're supposed to go to get help. We have brochures and different cards that we can hand out for them to help if they choose to do it," said Annie Meier, Compliance Manager.

If you think your friend or loved one, might be addicted to gambling, there are signs to look out for.

"They're secretive about things. They're not opening up about where they're at, or what they're doing. Money may become missing at home. Maybe a child's birthday fund, or a house payment, a car payment. That kind of stuffed gets missed because the money is disappearing. You also want to look for that they might be angry or upset about things that seem out of line with how they normally are," said Meier.

Meier said, if you're looking for help, Rosecranse Jackson Centers in Sioux City offers services.

If you're not in Sioux City, 1-800-BETS OFF is a 24/7 helpline that can get you in touch with services near you.

Meier added there's no shame or judgment when it comes to getting help.

"It affects one percent of the population and it's important for them to know that gambling is supposed to be a fun experience. It's supposed to be entertainment. And if it's not, we need to get these people to get some help," said Meier.