Iowa teen gets probation, deferred judgment in fatal robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A judge has given an 18-year-old Cedar Rapids man probation for a botched drug robbery that ended in the shooting death of his cousin. The Gazette reports that Tyrell Gaston was sentenced Tuesday to three years’ probation for his conviction of second-degree robbery. His sentencing on the robbery was delayed a year so he could complete his probation for other charges in juvenile court, including conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, carrying weapons and obstructing prosecution. Prosecutors say Gaston was 16 on Jan. 24, 2020, when he went with his 18-year-old cousin Andrew Gaston rob a 17-year-old during a marijuana deal. Police say the 17-year-old pulled a gun and fired after he was attacked, killing Andrew Gaston and injuring Tyrell Gaston.