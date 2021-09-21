Key hearing set in Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A key hearing before a Delaware judge could determine whether the Boy Scouts of America might be able to emerge from bankruptcy later this year. The Boy Scouts, based in Irving, Texas, sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020. The organization took that step amid an onslaught of lawsuits by men who said they were sexually abused as children. Tuesday’s hearing would focus on the latest reorganization plan filed recently by the Boy Scouts. But several stakeholders are asking the judge to postpone the hearing for at least three weeks to allow time to review and file objections to the new proposal.